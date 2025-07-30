Lifelong Hibs fan Jamie Taylor to be honoured with applause at Easter Road after tragic death
Jamie Taylor died on June 25 after a 25 year battle with encephalitis. Described by his family as a ‘warrior’, the 35-year-old ‘fought his illness with courage, bravery and strength’ after being diagnosed with the disease aged 11.
Tomorrow (Thursday, July 31) a minute’s applause will be held in the 35th minute of the game which is expected to be the highest home attendance at Easter Road in recent years with some 18,500 home supporters at Easter Road.
Writing on social media, Jamie’s sister Abi, said: “I’m sure everyone who knew Jamie knows how unbelievably kind, funny, loved and heartbreakingly strong he was. Jamie was a warrior and won so many battles in his life, still fighting to the very end.
“He was surrounded by family and friends in his final few days, singing Hibs songs, laughing away and talking to his loved ones.”
In a separate post she added: “Hibs fans! There will be a minute’s applause held in the 35th minute at the game this Thursday for Jamie Taylor who passed away at age 35 after a lengthy 25 year battle with encephalitis. Please join us in remembering this lifelong season ticket holder who truly bled green.”
Hundreds of locals paid tribute to the much-loved Hibs fans who was known as a ‘kind and funny guy’ who was a ‘true Hibs supporter.’ One wrote: “Bye, but not farewell. Jamie will be singing Hibs songs with the angels high above. Brave funny and much loved.”
Another said: “Jamie was one of the best and strongest people I have ever met. The good times and memories will stay with me forever” with another adding ‘he sure will be sadly missed, he will be at every game in spirit and singing.’
