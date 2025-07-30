A lifelong Hibs fan who tragically died last month will be honoured at Easter Road on Thursday when his team take on FC Midtjylland in their UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Taylor died on June 25 after a 25 year battle with encephalitis. Described by his family as a ‘warrior’, the 35-year-old ‘fought his illness with courage, bravery and strength’ after being diagnosed with the disease aged 11.

Tomorrow (Thursday, July 31) a minute’s applause will be held in the 35th minute of the game which is expected to be the highest home attendance at Easter Road in recent years with some 18,500 home supporters at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifelong Hibs fan Jamie Taylor will be honored at Easter Road on Thursday, July 31 when Hibs take on FC Midtjylland in their UEFA Europa League qualifier | Facebook

Writing on social media, Jamie’s sister Abi, said: “I’m sure everyone who knew Jamie knows how unbelievably kind, funny, loved and heartbreakingly strong he was. Jamie was a warrior and won so many battles in his life, still fighting to the very end.

“He was surrounded by family and friends in his final few days, singing Hibs songs, laughing away and talking to his loved ones.”

In a separate post she added: “Hibs fans! There will be a minute’s applause held in the 35th minute at the game this Thursday for Jamie Taylor who passed away at age 35 after a lengthy 25 year battle with encephalitis. Please join us in remembering this lifelong season ticket holder who truly bled green.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of locals paid tribute to the much-loved Hibs fans who was known as a ‘kind and funny guy’ who was a ‘true Hibs supporter.’ One wrote: “Bye, but not farewell. Jamie will be singing Hibs songs with the angels high above. Brave funny and much loved.”

Another said: “Jamie was one of the best and strongest people I have ever met. The good times and memories will stay with me forever” with another adding ‘he sure will be sadly missed, he will be at every game in spirit and singing.’