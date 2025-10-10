A 35-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a crash in Livingston on Thursday night.

Emergency services rushed to the incident involving a grey Audi A6. at the junction of Knightsridge East Road and Lindsay Way on Thursday evening (9 October) at around 8.30pm.

Police and ambulances attended however the 35-yearold driver was pronounced dead at the scene. While two male passengers, aged 24 and 17, were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. The 35-year-old man’s next of kin are aware.

Following the crash, the road was closed for around eight hours overnight to allow investigations to be carried out. It was reopened around 4.50am on Friday, 10 October, 2025.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, and are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Christopher Bright said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the incident to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3351 of 9 October, 2025.