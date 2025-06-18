Man jailed after £165,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Edinburgh raid
Ardit Mazrreku, 27, was sentenced today at the High Court in Edinburgh for being concerned in drug dealing in the capital in September 2024.
On September 24 last year, officers searched a property on Ratcliffe Terrace where they recovered cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £165,000.
Sergeant Mark Walker said: “Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and we will take all measures to disrupt those involved in the drug trade.
"This arrest and conviction underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. Recoveries such as this rely on information from people who do not tolerate the scourge of drugs in their neighbourhoods."
Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.