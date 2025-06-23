Man, 46, to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following St Leonard’s Street ‘disturbance’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:51 BST

A 46-year-old man is due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today following a ‘disturbance’ in the south of the city.

At around 9am on Saturday, June 21, armed police and specialist officers were ‘called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street.’ A police cordon was put in place and a 46-year-old man was later arrested and charged.

A 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident. On Saturday, Police Scotland said ‘“enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The man is due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 23.

