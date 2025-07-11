Man, 47, charged with attempted murder after 'stabbing' victim in Edinburgh flat
A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Edinburgh.
At around 5.25pm on Wednesday, July 9, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in the Northcote Street area.
It is understood 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being ‘stabbed’ at the property.
The 47-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, July 11.
On Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”