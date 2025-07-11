Man, 47, charged with attempted murder after 'stabbing' victim in Edinburgh flat

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 5.25pm on Wednesday, July 9, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in the Northcote Street area.

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Northcote Street, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

It is understood 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being ‘stabbed’ at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, July 11.

On Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”