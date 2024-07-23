Man charged following fatal crash in Blackburn that killed ‘loving family man’

By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 19:11 BST
A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a following a fatal road crash in Blackburn, West Lothian.

William Brown, 81, was walking in Bathgate Road at around 7.15pm on Friday, July 12, when he was hit by a motorbike. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and later died on Tuesday, July 16.

William Brown, 81, was struck by a motorbike on July 12, on Bathgate Road in Blackburn. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and tragically died on July 16 | Google Maps

In a statement, Mr Brown’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of William Brown (Bill), 81, former Janitor at St Kentigern’s Academy. William was a loving family man who was a well-known and respected member of the local community.” 

The 38-year old man arrested in connection with the hit and run will appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

