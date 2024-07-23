Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a following a fatal road crash in Blackburn, West Lothian.

William Brown, 81, was walking in Bathgate Road at around 7.15pm on Friday, July 12, when he was hit by a motorbike. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and later died on Tuesday, July 16.

William Brown, 81, was struck by a motorbike on July 12, on Bathgate Road in Blackburn. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and tragically died on July 16 | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Mr Brown’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of William Brown (Bill), 81, former Janitor at St Kentigern’s Academy. William was a loving family man who was a well-known and respected member of the local community.”