Man charged following fatal crash in Blackburn that killed ‘loving family man’
William Brown, 81, was walking in Bathgate Road at around 7.15pm on Friday, July 12, when he was hit by a motorbike. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and later died on Tuesday, July 16.
In a statement, Mr Brown’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of William Brown (Bill), 81, former Janitor at St Kentigern’s Academy. William was a loving family man who was a well-known and respected member of the local community.”
The 38-year old man arrested in connection with the hit and run will appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.