Man found dead in Edinburgh flat as Police launch investigation
Emergency services were called to a property on Spey Terrace at around 12.20pm on Sunday February 25.
Several police vehicles and an ambulance scrambled to the scene.
Police said that the death is being treated as unexplained but doesn't appear to be suspicious.
An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the death.
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "Around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 February 2024, police received a report a man had died within a flat in Spey Terrace, Edinburgh. Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. The death is being treated as unexplained, however, does not appear to be suspicious."