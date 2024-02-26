Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found dead in a tenement flat in Leith.

Emergency services were called to a property on Spey Terrace at around 12.20pm on Sunday February 25.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance scrambled to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that the death is being treated as unexplained but doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Police investigate after man found dead in Leith flat

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the death.