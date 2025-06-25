Trams were halted and buses rerouted after Princes Street was partially closed following the discovery of a man's body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shops side of the street was cordoned off between Hanover Street and South St David Street, meaning buses had to turn left up Frederick Street, which led to long queues of buses on Princes Street.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Trams were forced to limit their services, in both directions, to the route between the airport at the West End.

Buses queue on Princes Street as services are diverted after the man's body was found. | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gardens side of Princes Street was open and operating normally.

Lothian Buses issued a series of service alerts, affecting 25 of their routes, warning that due to the partial closure of Princes Street they were unable to serve part of Princes Street until further notice, with a knock-on effect on other parts of the routes of some services.

And they issued an extra warning of delays on some of the affected routes due to increased traffic.

Buses waiting to turn left into Frederick Street | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One observer at the scene said: “All the trams have stopped along Princes Street but staff are great at keeping everyone up to date with what is going on - there is also announcements every 10 minutes or so over the speakers to keep people updated.

"Traffic travelling westbound along Princes Street seems to be moving as normal but obviously the other side with all the shops has bee nimpacted.

“There was quite a long line of buses from Frederick Street towards the west end of Princes Street – it looks like they’re all being diverted up Frederick Street and only a few can get through the lights at a time."

The sign at the empty tram stop explains services are operating only between Edinburgh Airport and the West End | TSPL

How bus services are affected

These are the service alerts issued by Lothian Buses:

Services: 30, 31, 33

Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Princes Street, North Bridge and South Bridge and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street southbound only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services: 1, 3, 4, 15, 16, 19, 25, 26, 34, 37, 43, 44, 113, 124, X19, X18, X27, X28, X4, X6, X5

Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Princes Street and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, George Street and South St David Street eastbound. Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.

Service: 29

Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Frederick Street, Princes Street, North Bridge and South bridge are instead diverted via George Street and Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street southbound only.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Trams tweeted: “Due to a Police Incident, Princes Street is closed. We are part route between West End and Edinburgh Airport in both directions. Ticket acceptance is in place with @on_lothianbuses.”