Man found dead on Princes Street: Trams halted, buses diverted as police respond to incident
The shops side of the street was cordoned off between Hanover Street and South St David Street, meaning buses had to turn left up Frederick Street, which led to long queues of buses on Princes Street.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh Trams were forced to limit their services, in both directions, to the route between the airport at the West End.
Read more: Edinburgh's Princes Street closed as large police presence descends on the city centre this morning
The gardens side of Princes Street was open and operating normally.
Lothian Buses issued a series of service alerts, affecting 25 of their routes, warning that due to the partial closure of Princes Street they were unable to serve part of Princes Street until further notice, with a knock-on effect on other parts of the routes of some services.
And they issued an extra warning of delays on some of the affected routes due to increased traffic.
One observer at the scene said: “All the trams have stopped along Princes Street but staff are great at keeping everyone up to date with what is going on - there is also announcements every 10 minutes or so over the speakers to keep people updated.
"Traffic travelling westbound along Princes Street seems to be moving as normal but obviously the other side with all the shops has bee nimpacted.
“There was quite a long line of buses from Frederick Street towards the west end of Princes Street – it looks like they’re all being diverted up Frederick Street and only a few can get through the lights at a time."
How bus services are affected
These are the service alerts issued by Lothian Buses:
Services: 30, 31, 33
Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Princes Street, North Bridge and South Bridge and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street southbound only.
Services: 1, 3, 4, 15, 16, 19, 25, 26, 34, 37, 43, 44, 113, 124, X19, X18, X27, X28, X4, X6, X5
Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Princes Street and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, George Street and South St David Street eastbound. Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.
Service: 29
Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Frederick Street, Princes Street, North Bridge and South bridge are instead diverted via George Street and Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street southbound only.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh Trams tweeted: “Due to a Police Incident, Princes Street is closed. We are part route between West End and Edinburgh Airport in both directions. Ticket acceptance is in place with @on_lothianbuses.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.