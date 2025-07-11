Man treated by Edinburgh paramedics after ‘colliding with bus’ on Royal Mile

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:49 BST
A man has been treated by paramedics after ‘colliding with a bus’ in Edinburgh’s city centre.

The incident happened at around 2pm in the High Street near to its junction with North Bridge. The street was ‘partially blocked’ following the incident with some bus diversions in place.

The incident happened at around 2pm on the High Street near to its junction with North Bridge.placeholder image
The incident happened at around 2pm on the High Street near to its junction with North Bridge. | Submitted

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Images from the scene show a man lying on the ground next to a tour bus as concerned crowd gathers around him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2pm on Friday,July 11, we received a report of a man colliding with a bus on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended and the man was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Related topics:ParamedicsEdinburghEmergency servicesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice