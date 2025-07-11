Man treated by Edinburgh paramedics after ‘colliding with bus’ on Royal Mile
The incident happened at around 2pm in the High Street near to its junction with North Bridge. The street was ‘partially blocked’ following the incident with some bus diversions in place.
Images from the scene show a man lying on the ground next to a tour bus as concerned crowd gathers around him.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2pm on Friday,July 11, we received a report of a man colliding with a bus on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and the man was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
