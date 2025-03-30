Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating pictures of North Bridge through the years as road reopens to two-way traffic

By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

North Bridge is a key route linking Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns. But for several years it has been undergoing extensive repairs and refurbishment. Now it has reopened to two-way traffic, signalling the final phase of the project.

Here’s are some fascinating pictures selected from the Evening News archive, looking back at North Bridge over the decades.

The entrance to North Bridge from Princes Street is, of course marked on one side by the large Balmoral Hotel, formerly the North British Hotel, and on the other by what was the GPO building and is now Waverley Gate.

As well as the Evening News and The Scotsman, North Bridge has been home to some of Edinburgh’s major department stores. And its exposed position means it has also seen plenty of weather - from fog to snow to gales.

Scroll through and see what else one of our most familiar roads has been through over the years.

North Bridge in Edinburgh, being rebuilt between 1896 and 1897.

1. Bridge is rebuilt in the 1890s

North Bridge in Edinburgh, being rebuilt between 1896 and 1897. Photo: TSPL

View of North Bridge and the the North British Hotel in the 1930s , with tramlines down the middle of the road

2. North Bridge in the 1930s

View of North Bridge and the the North British Hotel in the 1930s , with tramlines down the middle of the road Photo: TSPL

Trams at the junction of Princes Street and North Bridge in 1954.

3. Trams at North Bridge

Trams at the junction of Princes Street and North Bridge in 1954. | TSPL

The General Post Office building - now Waverley Gate - at the corner of Waterloo Place and North Bridge in December 1964.

4. GPO building

The General Post Office building - now Waverley Gate - at the corner of Waterloo Place and North Bridge in December 1964. | TSPL

