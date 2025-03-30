Here’s are some fascinating pictures selected from the Evening News archive, looking back at North Bridge over the decades.
The entrance to North Bridge from Princes Street is, of course marked on one side by the large Balmoral Hotel, formerly the North British Hotel, and on the other by what was the GPO building and is now Waverley Gate.
As well as the Evening News and The Scotsman, North Bridge has been home to some of Edinburgh’s major department stores. And its exposed position means it has also seen plenty of weather - from fog to snow to gales.
Scroll through and see what else one of our most familiar roads has been through over the years.
