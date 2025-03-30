Here’s are some fascinating pictures selected from the Evening News archive, looking back at North Bridge over the decades.

The entrance to North Bridge from Princes Street is, of course marked on one side by the large Balmoral Hotel, formerly the North British Hotel, and on the other by what was the GPO building and is now Waverley Gate.

As well as the Evening News and The Scotsman, North Bridge has been home to some of Edinburgh’s major department stores. And its exposed position means it has also seen plenty of weather - from fog to snow to gales.

1 . Bridge is rebuilt in the 1890s North Bridge in Edinburgh, being rebuilt between 1896 and 1897.

2 . North Bridge in the 1930s View of North Bridge and the the North British Hotel in the 1930s , with tramlines down the middle of the road

3 . Trams at North Bridge Trams at the junction of Princes Street and North Bridge in 1954.

4 . GPO building The General Post Office building - now Waverley Gate - at the corner of Waterloo Place and North Bridge in December 1964.