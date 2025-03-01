1. Gunsmith in his workshop
Edinburgh gunsmith Mel Thomson in his East London Street workshop, April 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
2. Builder on the roof
Builder Frank Devlin and builder's mate Stewart Munro replace the copper on the roof of the Usher Hall in Edinburgh in February 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton
3. Word processing
An employee using a Wang word-processor at Wang Computers in Edinburgh, February 1987. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan
4. Lighthouse keeper
Lighthouse keeper Frank Bremner arrives by helicopter at the Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth, for a four week stay over the Festive period in December 1987. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.