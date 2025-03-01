Edinburgh Retro: 21 fascinating pictures of people at work in the late 1980s - from laundrette to lighthouse and track-laying to tapestry

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

When people go out to work in the morning, the jobs they are heading for cover a huge variety of activity.

Take a look through these old photos selected from the Evening News archive, showing people at work in the Capital in the late 1980s.

.From gunsmith to bus conductor, stonemason to bin collector, the black and white pictures give a taste of the full range of occupations in the city four decades ago.

Edinburgh gunsmith Mel Thomson in his East London Street workshop, April 1987.

1. Gunsmith in his workshop

Edinburgh gunsmith Mel Thomson in his East London Street workshop, April 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

Builder Frank Devlin and builder's mate Stewart Munro replace the copper on the roof of the Usher Hall in Edinburgh in February 1987.

2. Builder on the roof

Builder Frank Devlin and builder's mate Stewart Munro replace the copper on the roof of the Usher Hall in Edinburgh in February 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

An employee using a Wang word-processor at Wang Computers in Edinburgh, February 1987.

3. Word processing

An employee using a Wang word-processor at Wang Computers in Edinburgh, February 1987. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

Lighthouse keeper Frank Bremner arrives by helicopter at the Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth, for a four week stay over the Festive period in December 1987.

4. Lighthouse keeper

Lighthouse keeper Frank Bremner arrives by helicopter at the Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth, for a four week stay over the Festive period in December 1987. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

