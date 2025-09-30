Man’s body found in Edinburgh cemetery as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death

Police in Edinburgh are investigating an “unexplained” death after a man’s body was found near Lothian Road.

Police and paramedics were called to the Parish Church of St Cuthbert, on Lothian Road, at around 2pm on Monday. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Police in Edinburgh are investigating an “unexplained” death after a man’s body was found near Lothian Road | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, 29 September, 2025, we were made aware of the death of a man on Lothian Road, Edinburgh.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Enquiries remain ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”