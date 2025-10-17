Man, 34, charged following serious assault in Haddington in broad daylight

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in East Lothian.

At around 9.50am on Sunday, October 12 , police received a report of a man being seriously assaulted in the Market Street area of Haddington.

The incident happened at around 9.50am on Sunday, October 12, in the Market Street area of Haddington | Google Maps

A 34-year-old man was arrested and later charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday, October 17 ).

