Man to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court after serious assault in Granton Road left man in hospital

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:10 BST
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, October 14 in Granton Place. The victim, also a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, October 14 in Granton Place, Edinburgh | Google Maps

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, October 16.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

