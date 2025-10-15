A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, October 14 in Granton Place. The victim, also a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, October 14 in Granton Place, Edinburgh | Google Maps

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, October 16.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.