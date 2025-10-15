Man to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court after serious assault in Granton Road left man in hospital
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, October 14 in Granton Place. The victim, also a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, October 16.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.