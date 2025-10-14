Man, 46, charged in connection with ‘high value’ theft at North Berwick Tesco
A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with a ‘high value’ theft in North Berwick.
The incident happened in a Tesco store at around 8.10pm on Monday, October 13. Officers later traced a suspect ‘a short time later in Haddington’ where he arrested and later charged ‘with theft by shoplifting and road traffic offences.’
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, October 14).