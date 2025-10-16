An Edinburgh resident has been left ‘shaken’ after two balaclava clad men broke into her house in the middle of night and demanded she hand over her car keys.

The incident happened around 4.10am on Wednesday, October 15, at a house on Silverknowes Midway.

The men were wearing all black clothing, face coverings and gloves. It is understood that nothing was stolen from the property and the two suspects may have had a white BMW 1 series car with black wheels.

Police are now appealing for information following the terrifying ordeal. Detective Sergeant Will Dickson said: “Fortunately, the occupant was not injured but she was left very shaken by what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything, or who has private CCTV that could help, to get in touch. If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident, please check any dash-cam footage to see if you have captured something that could assist.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0351 of Wednesday, October 15. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.