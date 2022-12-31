News you can trust since 1873
Martin Moran: Missing Edinburgh man's family told after body found in Water of Leith

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 9:06am
Martin Moran was reported missing from Balerno back in November (Photo: police)
The family of a missing Edinburgh man have been informed after a body was recovered from the Water of Leith on Friday (December 30). Police say a man’s body was discovered in the water at around 3.20pm near Saughtonhall Avenue, in the Murrayfield area.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, police say the family of 26-year-old Martin Moran, who has been missing from Larch Grove House Estate, Balerno, has been informed.

