Martin Moran, 26, was last seen at the Larch Grove House estate in Balerno shortly after 6 am last Friday. It is believed that he walked in the direction of Bridge Road, and officers have now been searching extensively in the area around the Water of Leith, which is the route he is thought to have taken.

Martin has been described as white, around 5ft 9, of slim build, with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a very distinctive beige trench coat with a double row of black buttons on the front and a matching beige belt, black trousers, black shoes and a black hat.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: "A week has now passed since Martin was last seen and his family and friends are extremely concerned about him. We have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry in an effort to find Martin and we are urging the public to come forward with any information relating to his whereabouts.

Missing Edinburgh man: Friends and family 'extremely concerned' after reporting man missing a week ago

"We are asking members of the public who live in the area around Water of Leith to check gardens, outbuildings and sheds, particularly for this very distinctive coat. Searches and activity will continue throughout the local area."The area may have been busy at the time Martin was last seen, with people making their way to work. I would ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching his description? If anyone has seen Martin, or has any information, please contact police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with any information is urged to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1479 of Friday, 18 November, 2022.