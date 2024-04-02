Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five lovable pups at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are searching for a new home.

As part of the charity’s Easter appeal, the long-standing organisation has highlighted five pups that are sure to bring joy to any household. It comes after new research by Mars Petcare found that over a million cats and dogs across the UK are currently living in animal shelters.

So without any further ado here are five gorgeous dogs looking to find their forever home. For more information you can visit the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home website.

Bruno

Bruno is a happy and affectionate Labrador Pointer cross looking for an experienced and active person who has owned an energetic and boisterous dog in the past. He needs a home where he will have company for most of the day as well as access to a private garden and can live with dog savvy older teenagers over the age of 16.

Bruno has very high energy levels and will need a lot of exercise, as well as an activity like scent work to keep his mind busy too. He does need to continue his training as he can find it difficult to manage his excitement and needs a committed owner who will take him on walks in quiet locations where he finds it easier to focus on his handler. Bruno is a young dog who has stacks of potential and is sure to be a very rewarding pet for a dedicated owner.

Tigger

Tigger is a cross breed on the lookout for an active and experienced owner who has previous experience with large breed dogs. He is a sweet boy who adores people and dreams of finding an owner who will let him snuggle on the sofa.

While Tigger can be quite boisterous and could benefit from additional training, he's also easily overwhelmed on walks and reactive towards other dogs and therefore is looking for a committed person who can manage his walks and interactions, helping him gain confidence along the way.

Tigger is a playful pup who enjoys having fun with his toys and engaging in enrichment activities and his ideal home would be in a quiet area away from the city. With lots of potential, Tigger is sure to be a rewarding and loyal companion for a committed owner.

Daphney

Daphney is a Japanese Akita searching for someone with previous dog experience, preferably with knowledge of her breed. Despite her size, she can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but don't let that fool you - she's a sweetheart who loves affection and being pampered with cuddles who also has an independent nature and is not overly needy.

With plenty of energy to spare, Daphney would thrive in a home where she can enjoy running or hill walking with her new owner. She's a playful pup who delights in having fun with her soft toys. While she prefers to be the only dog in the household, Daphney has been making progress with her socialisation skills and can now confidently walk past other dogs during her walks. With continued training and patience, she's sure to become even more confident and comfortable around other furry friends.

Storm

Storm is a Dutch Shepherd on the lookout for an experienced and active owner who understands the needs of high-drive dogs. This energetic girl thrives on activity and stimulation, so it's essential to have a private and secure garden where she can safely enjoy outdoor time when she's feeling worried. In a home without children or other pets, Storm can focus on building a strong bond with her new owner.

Storm's high energy means she needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to stay happy and fulfilled. If you're an active individual who loves long walks, hikes, or engaging in training sessions, Storm will be your perfect companion. While she can be wary of new people and situations, Storm is incredibly affectionate around those she knows and trusts.

Enrichment time, playing with toys, and chasing after balls are some of Storm's favourite activities. With the right home and loving owner, she's sure to become a rewarding and loyal companion.

Pepper

Pepper is a Jack Russell Terrier searching for an active owner who can keep up with her zest for life. She is incredibly affectionate with people she knows, but she may be a bit wary of new faces initially. Given some time to warm up, Pepper quickly becomes comfortable and friendly.

With a love for long walks Pepper is eager to explore the world with her new owner by her side. Pepper is a playful pup who adores spending time with her toys, especially a tennis ball. While she prefers to be the only pet in the household, she enjoys meeting up with doggy friends during outings. She may even be a great fit for a home with dog-savvy children aged 10 or older who can appreciate her playful nature.