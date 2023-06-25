1 . Bambi

Three-year-old cockapoo Bambi is a sweet girl who needs an experienced person who can manage her sometimes challenging behaviour. Being an anxious dog, Bambi can be easily overwhelmed and will react when feeling pressured. When she is with people she has built a bond with, Bambi is a happy and affectionate girl who loves playing with her toys and getting tasty treats. She is very clever and loves her training sessions, and she always enjoys enrichment time. She is an energetic dog who loves taking long sniffy walks in quiet areas and would enjoy having an owner who can be active with her. Photo: EDCH