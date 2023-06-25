These rescue dogs and cats are looking for a second chance at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. Rescuers at the shelter in Seafield Road have described each pet’s personality, and the ideal owner who would give them the best possible loving home they truly deserve. If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, or want to find out how to support the charity, visit the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home website or call 0131 669 5331.
1. Bambi
Three-year-old cockapoo Bambi is a sweet girl who needs an experienced person who can manage her sometimes challenging behaviour. Being an anxious dog, Bambi can be easily overwhelmed and will react when feeling pressured. When she is with people she has built a bond with, Bambi is a happy and affectionate girl who loves playing with her toys and getting tasty treats. She is very clever and loves her training sessions, and she always enjoys enrichment time. She is an energetic dog who loves taking long sniffy walks in quiet areas and would enjoy having an owner who can be active with her. Photo: EDCH
2. Graham
Graham the five-year-old lurcher is a very sweet and loving boy who unfortunately gets easily overwhelmed when he starts to feel anxious. He needs an understanding owner who lives in a quiet area and can walk him in quiet spaces which are away from traffic. He is not keen on other dogs so will need to have space away from them while he learns to overcome his fears. Graham has the potential to be a very rewarding and loyal pet for the right owner. Photo: EDCH
3. Tia
Tia the six-year-old Border Collie is a sweet girl who is very friendly, and loves being fussed by everyone that she meets. She is very loving and affectionate and thinks she should be allowed to be a lap dog, so would love to be able to snuggle up on the sofa with someone. Tia unfortunately has a health condition which limits the amount of exercise she can have, so she will need shorter walks, plenty of enrichment and mental stimulation. Photo: EDCH
4. Mavis
Mavis the nine-year-old staffie loves people and is a friendly girl who loves being made a fuss of. She is not keen on other dogs and unfortunately she has found life in the kennels quite stressful because of this, so she is looking forward to finding a quiet home where she can enjoy chilling out. She loves having a comfy bed where she can have a snooze, and she loves enrichment time. She likes walking but prefers not to be around other dogs. Photo: EDCH