Watch the spectacular moment a ‘meteor’ shoots across the night sky above Edinburgh Airport, with a resident in South Queensferry also catching the ‘meteor’ on her CCTV.

Edinburgh Airport shared fantastic CCTV footage of what is thought to be a meteor flashing across the night sky.

The ‘meteor’ was spotted by members of the public in the early hours of July 3.

South Queensferry resident Nikki Enwood caught the ‘meteor’ on her CCTV, with it shooting across the dark sky at 00:50.

Nikki said: “The camera detected motion at 00:50 so when I opened the video I was shocked, my first thought was - ‘was this a plane as we are close to the flight path?’ then I Googled it and saw a post elsewhere about a meteor, not something you see everyday!”

According to NASA, meteors happen when meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.

This is when they are referred to as “shooting stars”.

The ‘meteor’ was also spotted in Falkirk, Erskine and Clydebank.