Residents can be in with a chance of seeing a South Queensferry landmark like never before this year as part of Doors Open Days 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September, 180 lucky people will be able to enjoy free guided tours of the interior of the Queensferry Crossing deck - the first event of its kind on the UK’s tallest bridge.

Tickets are expected to be released later this month, but residents are up against steep competition, with last year’s Forth Road Bridge open day event attracting over 12,000 applicants. A total of 180 places will be available, allocated via a random ballot which will open later this month. Members of the public are encouraged to follow @setrunkroads and @theforthbridges on X to be first in line when the ballot opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided tours of the Queensferry Crossing will depart every 20 minutes on 27 September

Hosted by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland, the 90-minute tours will allow visitors to see parts parts of the Queensferry Crossing normally closed to the public, including the interior of the box girder deck and the central reservation where the bridge’s cable stays are anchored.

Commentary will be provided by experienced staff members and everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for one of five trips for two to the top of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers. There will be no charge for the tours, however donations to charity will be welcomed with all proceeds going to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East bridges manager, said: “For the past three years we’ve held successful Doors Open Day events at the Forth Road Bridge, and this year we want to offer a similar opportunity for members of the public to get behind the scenes at the Queensferry Crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tours will give people an unprecedented chance to see the bridge up close in areas normally inaccessible to the public, and to learn from the engineers who manage and maintain this iconic structure.

“Last year’s Forth Road Bridge Doors Open Day attracted over 12,000 applications, and we expect a similar level of demand for this event. Hopefully we can raise lots of money for a great cause in Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.”