An 88-year-old man has died in hospital after a serious crash in Midlothian earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday, December 19, on Niven’s Knowe Road, Loanhead. The man was walking his dog when he was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic car.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died as a result of injuries on Saturday, December 23. The dog has also since died. The male driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Grant Hastie of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We would urge anyone who may have information which not yet been passed to police to come forward. In particular we are working to identify two people who were at a bus stop near where the incident happened at the time and would urge them to come forward.