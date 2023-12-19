Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 88-year-old man is fighting for his life in an Edinburgh hospital after he was struck by a car.

The elderly man was struck by a Honda Civic, which was being driven by a 50-year-old man, at around 7am on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023. The incident took place on the A960 Niven’s Knowe Road in Loanhead, Edinburgh. Police and ambulance crews attended and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he remains in a critical condition. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

Road Policing Officers are now appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch.

Sergeant Grant Hastie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time any may have seen the crash to please contact us. I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist.”