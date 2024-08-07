Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an award-winning gastropub in Midlothian has said a gang of youths caused ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of damage after they vandalised several vintage campervans on his property.

Craig Minto, owner of the Sun Inn near Dalkeith, said a group of six youths entered the grounds of the six-acre property at around 3pm on Monday, August 5, before causing significant damage to seven campervans.

Craig, who has run the gastropub and boutique hotel with his family for the last 15 years said it is the latest act of vandalism to occur at his business - which he said first started at the beginning of the summer holidays.

Several vehicles were vandalised at the Sun Inn in MIdlothian | Sun Inn

Craig said: “The damage is in the tens of thousands of pounds. We have 10 vintage campervans and seven were damaged today. Two of the vehicles are from 1972 and cost about £25,000 each.

“We’ve been having trouble all summer with kids - and I mean really wee kids. It started off as minor damage but more recently we’ve seen a lot of damage. But today was the worst amount of damage so it has not been a good day at the office.”

The youths were spotted by a local resident who made the owner aware and the incident was also recorded on CCTV. Craig said he was able to locate the youths - three boys and three girls - following the incident.

The father of two said: “I asked them ‘why are you doing this?’ I told them I would be contacting their parents and handing the CCTV over to the police. Not one of them apologised when I spoke to them.”

Prior to the pandemic, the campervans were used for the family’s vintage campervan rental business. But when Covid-19 struck the vehicles were put into storage to be restored. Craig said: “The plan was to relaunch the business at some point, but it’s not something I think is going to happen anymore unfortunately.

“None of the vans were insured because they were on private land in a hanger. We’ve never in 15 years had any issues. I just want it to stop. I want to stop worrying because every time I go down the drive I’m thinking am I going to see something else damaged?”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Monday, 5 August, we received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Lothian Bridge area of Dalkeith. Enquiries are at an early stage.”