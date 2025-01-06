Midlothian crime: Man, 45, charged after break-in and theft at Penicuik charity shop
The incident happened at a charity's premises in John Street, Penicuik. Officers said a charity tin and a sum of money was stolen and it is understood the theft took place between January 2 and January 3.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 9.10am on Friday, January 3 officers received reports of a break-in and theft at a charity's premises in John Street, Penicuik.
“A 45-year-old was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”