A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a Midlothian charity shop.

The incident happened at a charity's premises in John Street, Penicuik. Officers said a charity tin and a sum of money was stolen and it is understood the theft took place between January 2 and January 3.

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a premises on John Street in Penicuik | Google Maps

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 9.10am on Friday, January 3 officers received reports of a break-in and theft at a charity's premises in John Street, Penicuik.

“A 45-year-old was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”