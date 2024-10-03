Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Midlothian man who was caught in possession of horrific indecent images of children - including babies being sexually abused - has been jailed.

William McCulloch was found to have downloaded close to 6000 pictures and videos depicting the rape and abuse of young children when police raided his home last year.

McCulloch, 62, attempted to hide his depraved obsession by storing the images on three devices in “secure folders” that required security settings to access them. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told police received intelligence indecent material involving children was being accessed at McCulloch’s home in Penicuik, Midlothian.

William McCulloch outside the Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

Officers raided the property and were allowed entry by McCulloch’s shocked wife at around 8am on May 26 last year. McCulloch returned shortly after and a systematic search of the family home was carried out where two mobile phones and an external hard drive were seized.

The court heard all three devices held thousands of indecent images of children. Fiscal depute Matthew Millar said a total of 5946 images and videos showing both male and female children described as aged between “infants and 15-years-old” were found on the devices.

The court was told around 2,000 of the images and videos were rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum - and that security settings were needed to access the material. McCulloch pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address on May 25 last year when he appeared at the capital court earlier this year.

He also admitted to a charge of taking, or allowing to be taken, indecent images of children between May 5, 2011 and May 25 last year.

McCulloch returned to the dock on Thursday, October 3 where Sheriff Charles Walls jailed him for 22 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. The sheriff said his name will also be forwarded to Scottish Ministers to consider whether his name should be added to those banned from working with children in the future.

Sheriff Walls said: “You have been convicted of serious charges of possessing indecent images of children.

“You appear in court today with no previous convictions and as result of your actions your marriage has broken down and you have lost your job and your family.

“In all the circumstances nothing other than a a custodial sentence would be appropriate.”

The sheriff said aggravating factors in this case included the “extreme grave nature of the images” and “the ages of the children featured where some were babies”.

Solicitor James Stewart, defending, said his client was “ashamed of his conduct” and his 17 year marriage had broken down following his arrest.