West Lothian police remain at Bankton Lane in Livingston following ‘unexplained’ death

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:12 BST
West Lothian police are continuing to appeal for information following the death of a 50-year-old man last week.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man on Bankton Lane at around 2am on Thursday, September 26. Emergency services attended however the 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bankton Lane, Bankton Glade and the surrounding footpaths remain closed whilst further enquiries are carried out. Police are asking people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Bankton Lane, Bankton Glade and surrounding footpaths in Livingston remain closed as the police investigation continues. People are urged to avoid the area | Google Maps

Following a post-mortem examination, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish if there has been any criminality surrounding the circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance said: "It is vital we get the correct answers for the man's family and officers are continuing to carry out thorough enquiries to do this. The family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to approach these officers. We are also asking that anyone who saw or heard something unusual between midnight and 2am in the Bankton Lane area to contact us as soon as possible.”

DCI Pleasance added: “If you have private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which might have captured anything, we ask that you check this to assist in our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0278 of September 26.

