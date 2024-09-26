Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road closures are in place in Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston due to a police incident.

At Around 2am on Thursday, September 26 officers were called to a report of a concern for a man in Bankton Lane. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston, West Lothian are closed. Police 'will have a continued police presence in the area' | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers remain in attendance and Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade are closed. Police advised the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media, Police Scotland Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.” They added ‘there is no risk to the wider public’.