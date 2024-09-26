West Lothian: Police remain at Bankton Lane in Livingston with road closures in place following death of man

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 08:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road closures are in place in Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston due to a police incident.

At Around 2am on Thursday, September 26 officers were called to a report of a concern for a man in Bankton Lane. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston, West Lothian are closed. Police 'will have a continued police presence in the area'Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston, West Lothian are closed. Police 'will have a continued police presence in the area'
Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade in Livingston, West Lothian are closed. Police 'will have a continued police presence in the area' | Google Maps

Officers remain in attendance and Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade are closed. Police advised the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on social media, Police Scotland Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.” They added ‘there is no risk to the wider public’.

Related topics:Road ClosuresPoliceWest LothianLivingston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.