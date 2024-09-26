West Lothian: Police remain at Bankton Lane in Livingston with road closures in place following death of man
At Around 2am on Thursday, September 26 officers were called to a report of a concern for a man in Bankton Lane. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers remain in attendance and Bankton Lane and Bankton Glade are closed. Police advised the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
Writing on social media, Police Scotland Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.” They added ‘there is no risk to the wider public’.
