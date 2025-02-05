Midlothian crime: Woman, 26, taken to hospital after serious assault in Mayfield Place

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Police in Midlothian are appealing for information after a 26-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in Mayfield.

At around 10pm on Thursday, January, 30, police received reports of a disturbance on Bogwood Road in Mayfield. The victim was found injured and taken to hospital where she was treated for a serious injury.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information following a serious assault in Mayfield Place on January 30
Police in Midlothian are appealing for information following a serious assault in Mayfield Place on January 30 | Google Maps

Officers believe the woman was assaulted near to an ATM on Mayfield Place in Mayfield. Police are now appealing for information to assist their enquiries.

Detective Constable John Lumsden, said” “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3755 of 30th January 2025.”

