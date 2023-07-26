Fire crews tackled a major blaze that ripped through an industrial estate at Loanhead.

Six fire engines attended after reports of a fire at Eldin Industrial Estate at 8.55pm on Tuesday, July 25. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed several cars and garages were alight. Hero firefighters battled for more than three hours finally putting out the flames at 12.42am. One person was treated for injuries. Residents reported black smoke coming from around the estate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.55pm on Tuesday, 25 July to reports of a fire within an industrial estate in Loanhead, Midlothian.

Plumes of smoke from fire at Loanhead industrial estate