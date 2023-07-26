Midlothian fire: Fire crews sent to battle huge blaze at Loanhead industrial estate garages
Fire crews tackled a major blaze that ripped through an industrial estate at Loanhead.
Six fire engines attended after reports of a fire at Eldin Industrial Estate at 8.55pm on Tuesday, July 25. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed several cars and garages were alight. Hero firefighters battled for more than three hours finally putting out the flames at 12.42am. One person was treated for injuries. Residents reported black smoke coming from around the estate.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.55pm on Tuesday, 25 July to reports of a fire within an industrial estate in Loanhead, Midlothian.
"Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the town's Edgefield Road, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of a number of vehicles. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. One casualty was left in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."