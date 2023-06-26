A Midlothian man whose dad taught him to cook before he passed away is launching a cafe in his memory. Callum Anderson says when he opens the doors to Ian's Wee Cafe in Bilston on Saturday July, 1 it will be a real dream come true.

The dad-of-two first got into cooking when he was seven years old, while helping his father, Ian, who suffered health issues throughout his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian passed away in 2006 after battling cancer. Now Callum and his fiance Louise who have been working hard for months to get the business off the ground hope they can create a family legacy Ian would be proud of. It hasn’t been easy keeping plans a secret for months but since letting his wider family in on the plans just a few weeks ago, Callum has been touched by the local support.

Callum Anderson with his sons Callen and Cameron, fiancee Louise, mum Margaret and gran, Isobel.

The 27-year-old said: “Running a cafe is something I always wanted to do so it’s a dream come true. Naming the cafe after dad is a tribute to his memory. My dad played a pivotal role in shaping my passion for cooking. When he got really sick and was either chair or bed bound, I'd cook for him if mum was out at work. I was about 7 when I first started. He would shout instructions through to me in the kitchen. That kindled a fire in me for cooking.”

It was an emotional moment when he told his mum, Margaret, and gran, Isobel, about the cafe. Now everyone is on board and loves the pub-style sign with Ian’s photo hanging above the door. Callum said: “There were tears when we told mum and gran. They are completely on board and the response from the community has been very positive. Since the premises became available and we got funding things all started to line up. After months of work to get everything ready it finally feels like the right time to open.

“We made a sign for the door out of two Ikea frames glued together and a photo of dad until we can get the proper one. So it’s as if he is there watching over us, that’s lovely. He was a quiet man and always the one taking the photos so it was hard to find one of only him. I hope we do him proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe will host special community lunches on Sundays and the couple hope it will become a bit of a hub for the local community. They also plan to hold parent and child cooking workshops with their sons, Callen and Cameron.

Photo of Ian on the cafe signage

Callum added: “Once the boys get a bit bigger we want to get them more involved. The idea for the Sunday lunches came from lockdowns. I remember how hard it was for gran who is 86 now. For a time we could only talk to her through a window.