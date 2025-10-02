Midlothian residents warned after series of home break-ins and vehicle thefts

Residents in Midlothain are being urged to be vigilant after a number of home break-ins and vehicle thefts over the last two weeks.

Between Wednesday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 30, police received reports of two vehicle thefts and two house break-ins across Bonnyyrigg, Penicuik and Mayfield. The force said they will be ‘carrying out increased patrols in the area.’

On Wednesday, September 24 a white Citroen van stolen overnight from Dobbies Road in Bonnyyrigg.

At around 7.30am on Tuesday, September, 30, a black Mercedes CLS was taken from the driveway of a property in Widnell Lane, Bonnyrigg.

On the same day (September 30) at around 2.15pm a man returned to his property in Rullion Road, Penicuik after being away for two days and found his door smashed and personal items, including jewellery taken.

At around 4.30pm on September 30, a man returned to his house in Blackcot Road, Mayfield, after being away for four days and found it has been broken into and personal items taken.

Chief Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: "I am appealing to anyone who was visiting these areas to think back and consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious. If you have any information regarding either incident, please do get in touch.

"We will be carrying out increased patrols in the area and offering the local community advice on keeping safe. I would also urge residents to be cautious and ensure they have locked all their doors and windows before leaving their home or going to bed.

"Be vigilant, particularly if you are going on holiday or leaving your home vacant overnight, and ensure you are safe keeping your property as best you can."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2697 of September 27.