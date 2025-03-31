Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Midlothian have launched an investigation following a hit and run incident that left an 18-year-old motorcyclist in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened at around 9.55pm on Sunday, March 30 on South Street in Dalkieth.

Following the crash, the 18-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released. However the car involved in the incident left the scene prior to emergency services arriving. South Street has now reopened after being closed to allow for investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident involving a car and a motorbike happened at around 9.55pm on Sunday, March 30 on South Street in Dalkieth | Google Maps

The vehicle is described as a silver estate and police are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Detective

Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Extensive enquiries into this incident are ongoing including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV. We know from enquiries that a member of the public may have witnessed the crash and that a small white hatchback car was also seen passing shortly after the crash. I would ask them both to contact officers as they may have information which could assist us.

“I would also appeal for anyone else who witnessed the crash, who may have dash-cam footage which could assist or who saw a car matching this description in the area around the time and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3402 of March 30.