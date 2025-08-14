A Midlothian school is urging parents to check their children’s mobile phones after a Whatsapp group containing ‘highly inappropriate’ content was discovered.

Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead sent an email to parents warning them about the secret group chat of which nearly 90 pupils were members.

The school’s head teacher emailed parents on Thursday, August 14, advising ‘some of the messages are highly inappropriate, referring explicitly to body parts and requesting nude photos’ adding members being encouraged to ‘add as many children as possible and not to let parents know’.

The head teacher added: “I would urge you to check your child’s phone and remove them from the group ASAP”. School bosses also suggested that parents report the Whatsapp group and its contents to the Child Exploitation and Online Protection services.

One parent said they ‘couldn’t believe it’ when they received the email from Paradykes Primary in Midlothian | Google Maps

The revelation has seen some parents call for a ban on phones in schools. One parent said they ‘wished the government would do a blanket ban on phones for kids and then it would be a lot easier to manage.’ Another added: “Phones should not be allowed in schools at all, and what a nine-year-old needs with social media is beyond me.”

It is understood Midlothian Council has strict security and filter measures installed on council devices to block harmful content and alert staff if needed, however the recently discovered Whatsapp group was created on personal mobile phones.

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “The head teacher at Paradykes Primary emailed P6 parents today after a parent reported concerns about the online safety of children on a WhatsApp group. A council investigation confirmed the group was not on council devices.

“The head teacher has passed the matter to the police, and the council will issue guidance to all parents in Midlothian on how to keep their child safe online. Support is available to any Paradykes Primary School pupil upset by this incident, if required.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.