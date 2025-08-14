A British Legion club could be turned into a pub amid claims it would help foster a feeling of community in its town.

An application to change the use of the Penicuik social club to a public house has been lodged by local businessman Peter Henry.

The application, lodged with Midlothian Council planners, points to the loss of other establishments in the town in recent times to support the need for the bar.

It says the hours of the new venue would be largely similar to the one operated by the Legion, arguing its history make it a suitable location for the new venture.

Applying for the change of use of the property, on Kirkhill Road, the applicant says: “Penicuik has recently lost the former Railway Tavern and the Navaar House Hotel nearby together with the upcoming closure of these British Legion premises.

“It is often argued, with some justification, that ‘pubs’ help to foster a feeling of community and work well as meeting places.

“The central location, right on a bus route, is appropriate – on site parking cannot be provided but nonetheless easy access without the need for cars is available to a large potential clientèle in the area.

“On street parking is available on Kirkhill Road. The intention is, in due course and with the appropriate approvals, to serve pub food / bar meals.”

The Railway Tavern was more recently known as Haigs Bar before being converted into a cocktail lounge called Mother’s Kitchen and Gin, which closed during the pandemic.

The Navaar House Hotel, which is next to the police station on Bog Road, announced its closure at the end of last year.