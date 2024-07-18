Missing Dalkeith teenager Julia Gradecka spotted on CCTV in Edinburgh's Princes Street with other missing teen
Julia Gradecka was reported missing by her concerned family on Saturday, July 13, after she was last seen at around 7am that day in Dalkeith’s Waterfall Walk.
Officers searching for the teenager have now found CCTV footage of her in Princes Street at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, July 16.
The images show Julia and 15-year-old Daniel Carroll, who is missing from Bellshill in North Lanarkshire.
Julia is described as around 5ft 9 and of medium build. She has long, brown hair and was last seen wearing a purple and white jumper, black leggings and white crocs. She is known to frequent the Bellshill area.
Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Julia’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact police.
“Likewise, if Julia sees or hears about this appeal, please call us, so we know you are safe and well.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3389 of July 13.
