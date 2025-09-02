Police officers are continuing to search for a missing 25-year-old man who has not been seen in four weeks.

Lewis Cuthbert, from Strathaven, was last seen around 4pm on Monday, August 4 in the Lesmahagow Road area of the town. Lewis, who is known to busk in Edinburgh and Glasgow city centres, is described as 5ft 10, with a slim build and short brown hair.

When last seen Lewis was believed to have been wearing a brown cord jacket with a sheepskin collar and carrying a backpack with bluetooth speaker and microphone.

A dedicated team of officers are working to trace Lewis and police have spoken to more than 400 people and reviewed CCTV footage as part of their extensive enquiries. Local officers are being supported by national resources, including specialist search teams, drones from the air support unit, as well as officers searching on quad bikes.

Chief Inspector Paul Doyle, local area commander, said: "We have significant resources dedicated to finding Lewis and we are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts. Over 300 vehicles have been stopped and the drivers questioned as part of this investigation and over 400 people have been spoken to.

“Door-to-door enquiries are still being carried out and there will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our searches are ongoing. We understand this may be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are working hard to find Lewis.

"If anyone has any information that may help us trace Lewis, please get in touch, no matter how trivial it may seem it could help us find Lewis. If you have dash cam or private CCTV footage of around the Lesmahagow Road area, check and see if you have captured anything.

"Think back to Monday, 4 August, did you see anyone matching his description? If you know anything that could help, please speak to us."

Anyone who has any information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1371 of 4 August, 2025.