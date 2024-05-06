Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal to trace a 69-year-old man who has gone missing after travelling to Edinburgh.

Anthony ‘Tony’ McCallum was reported missing from his home in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, on Friday, May 3. Officers believe the 69-year-old left his home sometime on Friday, 26 April.

Anthony ‘Tony’ McCallum was reported missing from his home in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, on Friday, May 3. Police believe the 69-year-old travelled to Edinburgh and checked into a hotel on April 26

Renfrewshire police now have growing concerns for the welfare of Tony who they believe travelled to Edinburgh before checking into a city centre hotel. It is understood he vacated the hotel on April 27. The last sighting of Tony was at Glasgow Central station at around 10am on April 26.

Tony is described as a white, approximately 6ft 1 in, with dark brown hair which is greying at the sides. He is believed to be in possession of a green rucksack.

Inspector Allan O’Hare said: “We have reason to believe Tony has boarded a train and made his way to the Edinburgh area where he has checked into a city centre hotel before leaving on the 27 April.

“If anyone was in the area around this time and recognises the man in these images, albeit the photo was taken some time ago, we would ask that they contact police as soon as possible.

They added: “There is concern for the safety and wellbeing of Tony and I am asking for the public’s assistance in helping us to trace him. If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”