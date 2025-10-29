Motorcyclist taken to hospital after serious crash involving van in Edinburgh city centre
The motorbike and van crashed in Regent Road at around 3pm on Wednesday, October 30. The motorcyclist was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The van driver was not injured in the crash.
The road was closed in the aftermath of the crash but has since reopened.
Several Lothian Buses services were diverted following the incident and heavy congestion was reported in the Leith Street area but this is now believed to have cleared.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 29 October, 2025 we were called to Regent Road in Edinburgh after a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a van.
"The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the van was not injured and enquiries are ongoing."