A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash which saw a city centre road in Edinburgh closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike and van crashed in Regent Road at around 3pm on Wednesday, October 30. The motorcyclist was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The van driver was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed in the aftermath of the crash but has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Maps

Several Lothian Buses services were diverted following the incident and heavy congestion was reported in the Leith Street area but this is now believed to have cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 29 October, 2025 we were called to Regent Road in Edinburgh after a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

"The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the van was not injured and enquiries are ongoing."