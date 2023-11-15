Police in Musselburgh are treating the sudden death of a 54-year-old man in the town as ‘unexplained’.

Police were called to Olive Bank Road at around 8.15am on Tuesday following reports of a man having suddenly died. Images circulating online show emergency services surrounding a van in the nearby Tesco car park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 54-year-old man on Olive Bank Road, Musselburgh around 8.15am on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023.”They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”