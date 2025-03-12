An office building near the centre of East Lothian’s biggest town could be turned into student accommodation under new plans.

Harbour Point, off Newhailes Road, in Musselburgh, offers business space for individuals and companies to use but new plans to turn it into residential housing for students have been revealed.

A Pre Application Notice has been lodged with East Lothian Council by Harbour Point Business Centres Ltd to redevelop the site for “purpose built student residential with associated ancillary facilities including outdoor amenity space”.

Harbour Point office building in Musselburgh could be turned into student housing | Google Maps

Plans to hold public events at the centre itself to display details of the proposals and gather feedback have been supported by planners with the first public consultation scheduled for Thursday, March 27 between 3pm and 7pm.

A second public event will be held at the centre on Thursday, June 19 between 3-7pm.

Harbour Point currently describes itself as a “fully serviced business centre in Musselburgh with great links to Edinburgh, East Lothian and indeed the whole of Scotland”.

Its website states: “Whether you need a single seat in a shared office or a complete office to yourself, we have many options to choose from.”

Musselburgh is the biggest town in East Lothian and home to Queen Margaret University which has its own student village with accommodation onsite.

A planning application for the redevelopment of the Harbour Point site will be able to be submitted once the full public consultation has been carried out and feedback reviewed.