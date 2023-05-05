1 . Join a republican rally on Calton Hill

No doubt if the crowds in central London can put up with a bit of rain, bad weather is not going to deter republicans gathering at Edinburgh’s Calton Hill to share their vision of a different system. The Our Republic rally at 3pm will hear from Edinburgh East SNP MP Tommy Sheppard, Green MSPs Maggie Chapman and Lorna Slater and independent Edinburgh councillor Ross McKenzie, as well as speakers from Ungagged, the Radical Independence Campaign and the Scottish Socialist Youth. Our Republic have been collecting signatures for a declaration calling for an independent Scottish republic. And they describe the coronation as a £250 million special day for Charles “to show off his gold-trimmed pomp and extravagance to a public struggling with a cost of living crisis – at their expense”. Photo: Ian Georgeson