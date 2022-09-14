Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Schools in the Capital were already due to be shut for the mid-term break, but the council said teachers and other school staff would get an extra day off at a later date.

The funeral is due to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday and is expected to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The new King declared the day a Bank Holiday at the weekend.

Retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and the Co-op all confirmed they would shut on Monday. Asda said it would shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral. Morrisons said its stores would be closed, but its petrol filling stations would reopen at 5pm.

Marks &Spencer said it would close its stores and also halt deliveries to customers as it allows employees to pay their respects.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said: "All of us at M&S, and indeed across the country and beyond, feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

"It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too."

HM The Queen's coffin leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the last time. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Other retailers, including Primark, Currys and Toolstation also said they would shut their stores. Kwikfit centres will also be closed.

The Playhouse will not go ahead with its performance of The Book of Mormon on Monday. They said they would be getting in touch with those who have tickets.

And major cinema chains, including Cineworld, Odeon and Showcase, will shut their sites on Monday in a mark of respect.

Edinburgh schools were already due to be on holiday on Monday, but other council buildings will now also close for the Bank Holiday. School staff will get an extra day off, but it could be a day already scheduled as an in-service day, meaning pupils will miss out on an extra holiday.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We want to give all council staff the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. As a result all council buildings, including libraries and community centres, will be closed on Monday. We will continue to operate an out of hours service for all those who need it.

“While it was planned for schools to be closed on Monday for the mid-term autumn holiday, teachers and school staff will be given an additional day’s holiday, with dates to be confirmed.”

The National Trust for Scotland said buildings and gardens would be closed while countryside places remain open on the day of the funeral. Major galleries including the National Galleries of Scotland will also shut, as will the National Museum of Scotland.