The remarkable story of Edinburgh Direct Aid is told in a new e-book being launched in the Capital next week.

Written by veteran journalist Fred Bridgland, former foreign correspondent and assistant editor at The Scotsman, From Scotland, With Love highlights the courage and humanity of ordinary people confronting conflict around the globe.

The introduction has been written by acclaimed BBC war correspondent and former MP Martin Bell, who describes the story as “one of everyday persistence and civilian heroism”.

From Scotland, With Love tells the story of Edinburgh Direct Aid, founded in response the Bosnian War and still going strong today, providing humanitarian relief around the world from its depot in Granton | supplied

The book chronicles the pioneering work of Edinburgh Direct Aid, founded by Dr Denis Rutovitz and his wife Prof Jeanne Bell in response to the Bosnian War.

It will be launched during a special fundraising event taking place at Stockbridge Parish Church, 7b Saxe Coburg Street, from 6pm to 8pm on November 1.

Under the leadership of its founders, the charity has mobilised volunteers to provide life-saving assistance in some of the world’s most dangerous regions; its missions expanding beyond the former Yugoslavia to include Ukraine, Lebanon, Pakistan, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Gaza and Palestine’s West Bank.

The story From Scotland, With Love begins against the backdrop of the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, following the volunteers’ humanitarian efforts to deliver aid and comfort to people in the war zones.

Among the many poignant accounts in the book is the tragic death of Christine Witcutt, a Scottish teacher who was killed by a sniper in Sarajevo – an event that underscored the risks taken by those who confront suffering head-on. Denis was also badly wounded by a Serb sniper in Sarajevo.

Fred Bridgland said: “This book is a testament to the ordinary people who, in extraordinary circumstances, choose humanity over indifference. Their stories deserve to be told, and their courage remembered.”

Denis Rutovitz added: “It’s moving and extraordinary to hold in one’s hands a book detailing events to which one has devoted over 30 years of one’s life, as have Jeanne and I.

“Browsing through the chapters brings stabs of recognition of so much that has happened to us and to our friends and colleagues.

“The book is probably the best memorial that could be devised for them.”

This story has already sparked interest beyond the literary world, its film rights being optioned by Edinburgh-based Homefront Productions with plans to adapt EDA’s journey for the big screen. The production company sees the story’s real-life impact and emotional depth as a perfect fit for a cinematic retelling.

The book launch is free with donations welcomed and all proceeds going directly to the continuing work of EDA. An introduction will be given by BBC senior correspondent Allan Little, with a chance to hear from the author and other key players.