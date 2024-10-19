Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pop-up Bavarian bier halle will land in Edinburgh’s Oxgangs next weekend as part of a charity’s food and drink festival which aims to bring a flavour of Oktoberfest to the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxtoberfest will take place at Pentland Community Centre, Oxgangs Brae, on Saturday October 26, with food, drink and entertainment for 200 people.

Brewers Barney’s, Cromarty, Moonwake, Pilot and Stewart Brewing will show off a range of their beers, while Fringe festival favourite On The Roll, based year-round on George Square, will supply authentic German Bratwurst alongside pretzels and pies by Oxgangs’ own Bald Baker.

The new 'Oxtoberfest' food and drink festival takes place at Pentland Community Centre, Oxgangs, on Saturday October 26. Picture: Mike Wilkinson. | Mike Wilkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Early Bird session from 4-7pm will be followed by an Evening session from 7.30-10.30pm. Both will feature food, beer, cider, and wine, as well as a prize pub quiz and merchandise stall featuring t-shirts and mementos.

All proceeds go to Pentland Community Centre's charitable delivery, which includes events such as a Cinema Club for young people and Tea Dances for older people.

Organisers hope Oxtobertfest will become an annual feature of the Capital’s calendar of food and drink events.

Alex Schweitzer-Thompson, chair of the management committee of Pentland Community Centre, said: “We’re so lucky to have excellent brewers and food producers on our doorstep, and it’s going to be great to bring them all together for the enjoyment of our guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the event is to offer entertainment and enjoyment, as well as an enriching cultural experience, to a diverse range of people across our service area. In time, we have plans to expand the event to more fully showcase local businesses and producers and ensure there are events across the weekend for all ages and tastes.”

Firrhill High School, students studying for Advanced Higher Graphic Communications devised the branding for Oxtoberfest during a month-long assignment.

Tickets for Oxtoberfest are on sale now via Oxtoberfest.co.uk. Passes for either the Early Bird or Evening sessions are priced £20 and include three food and drink tokens, a goody bag, and free entry to the prize pub quiz.