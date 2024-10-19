New Edinburgh food and drink festival: Charity aims for flavour of Oktoberfest in Oxgangs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Oxtoberfest will take place at Pentland Community Centre, Oxgangs Brae, on Saturday October 26, with food, drink and entertainment for 200 people.
Brewers Barney’s, Cromarty, Moonwake, Pilot and Stewart Brewing will show off a range of their beers, while Fringe festival favourite On The Roll, based year-round on George Square, will supply authentic German Bratwurst alongside pretzels and pies by Oxgangs’ own Bald Baker.
An Early Bird session from 4-7pm will be followed by an Evening session from 7.30-10.30pm. Both will feature food, beer, cider, and wine, as well as a prize pub quiz and merchandise stall featuring t-shirts and mementos.
All proceeds go to Pentland Community Centre's charitable delivery, which includes events such as a Cinema Club for young people and Tea Dances for older people.
Organisers hope Oxtobertfest will become an annual feature of the Capital’s calendar of food and drink events.
Alex Schweitzer-Thompson, chair of the management committee of Pentland Community Centre, said: “We’re so lucky to have excellent brewers and food producers on our doorstep, and it’s going to be great to bring them all together for the enjoyment of our guests.
“The aim of the event is to offer entertainment and enjoyment, as well as an enriching cultural experience, to a diverse range of people across our service area. In time, we have plans to expand the event to more fully showcase local businesses and producers and ensure there are events across the weekend for all ages and tastes.”
Firrhill High School, students studying for Advanced Higher Graphic Communications devised the branding for Oxtoberfest during a month-long assignment.
Tickets for Oxtoberfest are on sale now via Oxtoberfest.co.uk. Passes for either the Early Bird or Evening sessions are priced £20 and include three food and drink tokens, a goody bag, and free entry to the prize pub quiz.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.