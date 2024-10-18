Edinburgh schools: 22 Edinburgh secondary schools ranked from best to worst in 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 07:13 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 08:40 BST
These are the best performing state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest data available.

The Sunday Times have ranked Scotland’s 347 state secondary schools based on exam results – and we’ve looked at the data to find the best and worst performing high schools in Edinburgh.

This annual secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available via The Times website.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Browse our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level.

Browse our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools ranked best to worst

Browse our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2. Boroughmuir High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3. The Royal High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th

4. Firrhill High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party

