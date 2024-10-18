The Sunday Times have ranked Scotland’s 347 state secondary schools based on exam results – and we’ve looked at the data to find the best and worst performing high schools in Edinburgh.

This annual secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available via The Times website.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Browse our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level.

Boroughmuir High School Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

The Royal High School Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th