Edinburgh’s first Greggs outlet store has opened in Sighthill, selling surplus food at half the price of the regular shop.

Located in Glenalmond Place and open seven days a week, the company said its outlet shops help reduce food waste by selling unsold food from Greggs stores - usually for around 50 per cent less. As well as supporting food redistribution, the UK food retailer said its outlet shops allow families to stretch budgets while still having access to quality food.

Roisin Currie, Greggs ceo, said: “Opening our 40th Outlet shop in Edinburgh reaffirms our commitments set out in the Greggs Pledge to reduce waste and support communities. By selling surplus fresh products at great value and reinvesting a share of the profits through The Greggs Foundation, we are able to help families and local charities across the country.”

Last year saw outlet customers buy 2.8 million sweet products, 2.7 million sandwiches and 2.4 million savoury products, representing a 17 per cent increase on 2023, with 45 per cent of surplus stock redistributed.

The new Greggs Outlet store has opened on Glenalmond Place in Edinburgh

A share of the profits from each outlet shop is donated to Greggs dedicated charity, The Greggs Foundation. In 2024, The foundation awarded over £1.85 million in community grants to 75 organisations that focus on tackling issues affecting local communities including reducing food poverty and social isolation, and creating opportunities to build skills and confidence - offering up to £40,000 for up to two years.

Tracy Lynch, Greggs Foundation Manager said: “The donations we receive from Outlet shops plays a pivotal role in supporting our community grant programme, helping organisations tackle key challenges in their local area.

“By distributing Greggs Outlet profits locally, we can provide core funding grants to strengthen community services and support teams to deliver for local people. With more Outlet shops in the pipeline, we are proud to work alongside Greggs as they continue to build stronger, healthier communities across the country.”

Greggs has partnered with food-saving app, Too Good To Go, alongside local charity partners, to further cut food waste and support its local communities.

The new Greggs Outlet shop is located at 50 Glenalmond Place, Edinburgh, EH11 4FF and is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 3pm on Sunday.