Plans for new Edinburgh public toilets set to be approved this week

Plans to open new public toilets for Portobello, which would see the existing public toilets off Pipe Lane shut, are set to be approved by Edinburgh councillors this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to be presented to councillors will recommend that costed plans for a new set of public toilets on the promenade are completed before the end of 2026.

It suggests that as part of the works, the existing public toilets at Pipe Lane be shut permanently, and the ones at Bath Lane be refurbished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals shared their frustration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February, saying there are not enough public toilets to meet demand.

Residents say that the 6pm closing time of the toilets sees people using streets and even gardens to relieve themselves.

And business owners say that the shortage of toilets can sometimes see hundreds of people use their facilities per day – often without paying.

The single bank of public toilets on Portobello Beach is located on Pipe Lane | LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Rikki Kuczynski, manager of the Esplanade restaurant off Bath Street, said: “The biggest issue seems to be kids, having bonfires, having fun on the beach. When they come in, they trash the place in minutes.

“This is an ongoing problem, every year. It’s a problem for other businesses as well.”

According to the report, consideration is being made on whether the new toilets would include showers, which the current facilities lack, as well as a Changing Places toilet.

It suggests that ‘funding and delivery’ would be secured by March 2027, with a proposal to bring back public toilets on the promenade for summer 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project would also include ‘space to explore related aspirations identified by the community’, including improved access to green space and better play areas.

Council officers say grant funding, as well as money from the city’s upcoming Visitor Levy, will be considered to support the construction of the new facilities.

Councillors will be presented with the plans at the next meeting of the Culture and Communities Committee on Thursday, August 21.