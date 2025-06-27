New Edinburgh to Glasgow bus launches multi-stop service running every 30 minutes

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 20:41 BST
A new Edinburgh to Glasgow bus is set to launch next month, providing a multi-stop service every 30 minutes.

FlixBus, which launched a direct Edinburgh to London Heathrow bus earlier in the month, will start the new service on Monday, July 7, with several new stops added across the capital to improve local travel options.

In addition to its central Edinburgh Bus Station stop, the new service will call at Princes Street, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Ratho Station, and Ingliston Park and Ride. The bus service, which is set to run every 30–35 minutes, will also connect Livingston, Harthill and Newhouse Park and Ride before arriving in Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station.

And similar to the direct service between Edinburgh and Heathrow Airport, the new service offers free travel for Young Scot under 22s, over 60s with a bus pass and anyone with a National Entitlement Card.

FlixBus is launching a new multi-stop bus service between Edinburgh and Glasgowplaceholder image
FlixBus is launching a new multi-stop bus service between Edinburgh and Glasgow | FlixBus

Andreas Schorling, senior managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “The launch of this route marks the next phase of our growth journey in Scotland, providing a service tailored to the needs of local people, offering a fantastic customer experience through our constant focus on passengers.

“Adding these destinations will bring convenient, frequent FlixBus journeys to those living outside of city centres, perfect for everyone from commuters to university students and day trips.”

Full route stop list:

Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station, Newhouse Park and Ride, Harthill Services, Livingston Deer Park, Ratho Station, Ingliston Park and Ride, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Edinburgh Zoo, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Princes Street, and Edinburgh Bus Station.

For more information and to check ticket availability you can visit the FlixBus website.

